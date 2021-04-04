Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 5,475 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.01 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.49.

