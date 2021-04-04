Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after buying an additional 62,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,728,000 after buying an additional 68,623 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $101.60 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.