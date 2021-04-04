Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $14.92 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 351,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,724 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.