Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 351 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $246.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.87 and a fifty-two week high of $255.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

