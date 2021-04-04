Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $15,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. OTR Global raised Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $186.39 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.79 and a 52 week high of $193.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.56.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

