Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Dawson James raised their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.58.

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 37,562 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 567,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

