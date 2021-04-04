Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Dawson James raised their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.58.

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 37,562 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 567,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Analyst Recommendations for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit