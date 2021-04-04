Fuse Network (FUSE) Market Cap Reaches $18.05 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $18.05 million and $1.49 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00076056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.36 or 0.00318360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00093029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.94 or 0.00770349 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00028440 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00016730 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Fuse Network Coin Trading

