FY2021 EPS Estimates for BankFinancial Co. Decreased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BankFinancial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.61.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BankFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of BFIN opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.60. BankFinancial has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BankFinancial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BankFinancial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BankFinancial by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BankFinancial by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BankFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.