Fyooz Hits One Day Volume of $535,439.00 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 50.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Fyooz has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. One Fyooz token can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00002779 BTC on exchanges. Fyooz has a market cap of $10.17 million and $535,439.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fyooz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00075923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.64 or 0.00315602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.66 or 0.00766140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00091683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028500 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00016661 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,218,692 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fyooz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fyooz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.