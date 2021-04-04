Fyooz Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Fyooz token can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00002465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Fyooz has a total market cap of $8.92 million and approximately $663,970.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00075011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.31 or 0.00306688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00093113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.84 or 0.00761681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00028129 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,226,525 tokens. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

Fyooz Token Trading

