Gala Market Cap Achieves $166.67 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $166.67 million and approximately $366,557.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00074822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.36 or 0.00307305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00093111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.54 or 0.00751367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00028266 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00017616 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.