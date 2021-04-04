Garde Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,088 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

AT&T stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

