Garde Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,536,000. AREX Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,667,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,367,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp II by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 819,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 352,524 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp II by 24.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:CCX opened at $10.04 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

