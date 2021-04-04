Garde Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 1,192 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,192 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $71,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,063 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,224 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $385,769.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,063.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,073 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.78.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $211.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $215.91.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

