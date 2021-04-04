Garde Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 446 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,777,233. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $367.07 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.03 and a 1 year high of $380.50. The stock has a market cap of $347.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.65 and a 200 day moving average of $337.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

