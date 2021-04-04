Garde Capital Inc. Invests $125,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 29.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of -121.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average is $65.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $1,124,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,667 shares of company stock worth $90,409,906 in the last 90 days.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

