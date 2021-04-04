Garde Capital Inc. Invests $193,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $363.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.87. The stock has a market cap of $360.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $227.35 and a 12-month high of $389.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Truist upped their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.26.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 767,094 shares of company stock valued at $253,787,463. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

