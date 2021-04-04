Garde Capital Inc. Takes $102,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

