Garde Capital Inc. Takes $104,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 646 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $154.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

