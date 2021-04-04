Garde Capital Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.77. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit