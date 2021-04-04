Garde Capital Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.77. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

