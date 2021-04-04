Gas (GAS) Trading 28.6% Higher Over Last Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. Gas has a market capitalization of $168.48 million and $104.53 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $16.63 or 0.00028403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

