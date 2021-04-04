GET Protocol (GET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $82.87 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $82.87 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for $7.28 or 0.00012445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00053045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.93 or 0.00678893 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00070199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00027601 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Token Trading

