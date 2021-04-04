Gifford Fong Associates Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Gifford Fong Associates boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 106.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,108 shares during the quarter. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 17.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 78.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 88.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 636,761 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 298,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,692,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 75,683 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

