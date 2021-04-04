Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,302 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENV. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 415.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 400,490 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,021,000 after purchasing an additional 310,879 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 290,235 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,420,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,859,000 after acquiring an additional 116,992 shares during the period.

Get Envestnet alerts:

ENV stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.69 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.