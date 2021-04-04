Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $77.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

In other news, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $148,321.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $723,103.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,119,397.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

