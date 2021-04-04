Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,456 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

In related news, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $57,640.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

BRKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

