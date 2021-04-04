Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 674.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pentair were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 595.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,811,000 after acquiring an additional 31,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Pentair by 11,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $63.35.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Pentair’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

