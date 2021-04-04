Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $524,000 Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,633,000 after purchasing an additional 727,325 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,482,000 after acquiring an additional 518,996 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 432,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,385,000 after acquiring an additional 220,552 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 587,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,573,000 after acquiring an additional 149,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,433,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,158,000 after acquiring an additional 99,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.50. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

CBSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $719,666.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,050,498.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $148,321.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

