Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $649,000 Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 402,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,547,000 after purchasing an additional 218,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,675,000 after buying an additional 162,107 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,901,000 after buying an additional 109,827 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 998,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,864,000 after buying an additional 107,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

COLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.