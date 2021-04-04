Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 128.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,550,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,482,000 after buying an additional 598,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

