Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 10,117 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,117 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Plug Power by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,599,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,080 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Plug Power by 7,984.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Plug Power by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,996 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,339,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after buying an additional 1,295,565 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -106.85 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 750,214 shares of company stock valued at $44,475,619. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

