Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Price Up 14% Over Last Week

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 14% against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00003915 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00074822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.36 or 0.00307305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00093111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.54 or 0.00751367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00028266 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00017616 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins.

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.