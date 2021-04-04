Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 395 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at $3,520,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $725,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 25.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 28.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $353.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.16 and a 1 year high of $379.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.81.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

