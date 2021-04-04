Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $74.78 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,039 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 40.0% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $402.08 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $245.44 and a 12-month high of $402.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

