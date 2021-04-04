Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Invests $68,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Citigroup by 552.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 171,796 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 15.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.48. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on C shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

