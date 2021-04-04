Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.02.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.