Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Update

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,106,400 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 1,296,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 184.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWLIF shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

OTCMKTS:GWLIF opened at $26.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

