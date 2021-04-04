Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPRE. Truist upped their target price on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.71.

GPRE opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Green Plains by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Green Plains by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Green Plains by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

