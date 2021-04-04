Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $47.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTBIF. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs

Analyst Recommendations for Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit