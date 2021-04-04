Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $47.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTBIF. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

