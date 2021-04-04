Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Greif reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.08 per share, for a total transaction of $260,092.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 69,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,973.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Greif by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Greif stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,085. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Greif has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

