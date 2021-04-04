Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 46,398 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 384,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 33,816 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 53,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 96,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYI stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

