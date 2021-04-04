Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 9,472 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,715.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,931. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $103.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

