Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,798 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 112,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 236,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $26.64.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

