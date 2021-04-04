Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 355 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STE shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STE opened at $193.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.46 and its 200-day moving average is $185.08. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $136.01 and a 1-year high of $203.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

