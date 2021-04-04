Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,686 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,686 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,360,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,010 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 1,681.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,192,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,149 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,377,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,326 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ON opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.53, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

