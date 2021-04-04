Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 629,020 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342,977 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 180,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.09.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

