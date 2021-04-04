Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 987 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,129.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,059.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,795.69. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,075.08 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,092.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

