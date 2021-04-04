Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 3.1% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $136.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $124.19 and a one year high of $160.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

