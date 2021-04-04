Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $77.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94.

