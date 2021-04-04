Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,480 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDIS. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $77.88.

